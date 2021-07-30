Buxton Opera House welcomes back International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival performers for live shows

Now in its 27th year, the festival opens on Saturday, July 31, with the National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company’s production of HMS Pinafore. Performances start at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Other productions to be staged at Buxton Opera House are:

Sunday, August 1, at 2pm and 7pm – The Mikado, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company;

The Pirates of Penzance, performed by National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company during a previous visit to Buxton Opera House. Photo: Jane Stokes.

Monday, August 2, at 7pm - The Yeomen of the Guard, Forbear! Theatre;

Tuesday, August 3, at 7pm – Patience, National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company;

Wednesday, August 4, at 2pm – Patience, National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company;

Wednesday, August 4, at 7pm – The Mikado, National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company;

Thursday, August 5, at 2pm and 7pm – The Pirates of Penzance, Forbear! Theatre;

Friday, August 6, at 2pm – The Diary of a Nobody, Simon Butteriss;

Friday, August 6 – HMS Pinafore, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company;

Saturday, August 7 at 2pm and 7pm – Iolanthe, Charles Court Opera.

The festival then transfers to Harrogate where it will run from August 8 to 17.

Festival director Janet Smith "After the horrible year we have all endured, we cannot wait to get back into the theatre. Our seating plan in the theatre is socially distanced, and only 40% of the usual seats are available."