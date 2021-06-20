Strictly champion Oti Mabuse choreographs The Cher Show touring to Sheffield, Manchester, Nottingham

The Cher Show will bring the star’s iconic songs, glorious dance numbers and epic drama to audiences in Sheffield, Manchester and Nottingham in 2022.

Oti said: “Cher’s music covers so many styles, genres and rhythms which makes it so exciting to choreograph. Every song in the show is a hit and we are going full out with exciting routines and movement. It’s going to be a party! Cher has been such an inspiration to so many people and this musical is going to be a celebration of everything people love about her.”

Arlene Phillips (Saturday Night Fever, Starlight Express, Grease) will direct The Cher Story. Arlene said: “I have been a fan of Cher since I first heard I Got You Babe in the mid-Sixties and cannot wait to direct her musical. I love stories about strong inspirational legends like Cher.”

This new production of The Cher Show will be hosted at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from May 10 to 14, 2022, Manchester Opera House from May 17-21, 2022 and at Nottingham Theatre Royal from June 7 to 11, 2022.

The musical is packed with 35 of Cher’s biggest hits, including If I Could Turn Back Time, I Got You Babe, Strong Enough, The Shoop Shoop Song and Believe.

From a young child with big dreams, the shy daughter of an Armenian American truck driver, to the dizzying heights of global stardom, The Cher Show tells the incredible story of Cher’s meteoric rise to fame. Cher takes the audience by the hand and introduces them to the influential people in her life, from her mother and Sonny Bono, to fashion designer and costumier Bob Mackie. It shows how she battled the men who underestimated her, fought the conventions and, above all, was a trailblazer for independence.

With more than 100 million record sales, an Academy Award, an Emmy, a Grammy and three Golden Globe Awards and an award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Cher has influenced popular culture more than most. Her Farewell Tour became the biggest grossing music tour in history and was followed by two sell-out world tours. Cher’s film credits include Moonstruck, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress, and Mamma Mia – Here I Go Again.

The Cher Show's choreographer Oti Mabuse, director Arlene Phillips and costume designer Gabriella Slade, pictured left to right. Photo by Oliver Rosser

Cher is renowned for her unique costumes and these will be reimagined for The Cher Show by Gabriella Slade, whose credits include Six, In The Heights and Spice World 2019 Tour. Gabriella said: “Cher is quite literally a style icon. Her fashion moments pushed the boundaries of the time and continue to do so. I’m so excited to be taking huge influence and inspiration from these looks as I embark on creating the costume design for this new production of The Cher Show.”