Buxton music producer up for top industry award

Matt Taylor is on the shortlist for the rising star award in the Music Producers Guild (MPG) Awards 2022.

The nomination comes after the 29-year-old worked on Frank Turner’s recent number one album FTHC.

He said: “It was a big shock and I wasn’t expecting to even be nominated at all.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Taylor is up for the Rising Star Music Producer's Guild Award

“It’s a huge honour but a little bit daunting too. I’m going to have my work listened to and judged by the people I most respect in the industry which is scary.”

Matt, who is also a director for the MPG, says the award is nothing to do with the position he holds and is judged separately.

The rising star category includes early-career recording, mixing and mastering engineers, in an effort to highlight more of the new talent rising up through the industry.

Previous winners across all categories include producers such as Paul Epworth who worked on Adele’s 30 album, Nile Rodgers, FKA Twigs, Catherine Marks for her work with Foals and Alanis Morissette and Dr Susan Rodgers for producing music for Prince.

He said: “There are no bigger awards for music producers – this really is a big deal. And an important one for me. Not only does it validate everything I have been doing but it means all the missed family time has been worth it.

“For me my music producing only really started just before the pandemic so to have made it through and know I’m on an upward trajectory to have a proper career with something I really love doing is amazing.

“Even if I don’t win it will change my career path just getting nominated which will mean artists will see me and I will get to work on bigger projects going forward.”

Matt is unable to talk about all his future projects at this stage but said he has worked with Julia Donaldson, author of The Gruffalo on a recording of children’s nursery rhymes.

He said: “I have two children so I felt a bit starstruck meeting her as we have read all of her books!”

The MPG awards winners will be announced in June.