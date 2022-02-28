Buxton music producer celebrates number one album with Frank Turner

Growing up Matt Taylor was told he would never make it in the music industry but he listened to his heart and now has had a helping hand in recording Frank Turner’s number one album FTHC.

Matt was in the care system on the Isle of Man but moved to the High Peak on his own at 16 to do a BTec in music technology at Glossopdale Community College.

Not only is he working on hit albums but at the age of just 27, Matt was elected as the one of the five directors of the Music Producer’s Guild, a national non-profit organisation which represents professional record producers, recording engineers, mixers and mastering engineers from all backgrounds as well as recording studios to make sure their voice is being heard within the music industry.

The now 29-year-old said: “I grew up in the care system where success is avoiding prison, so to achieve something of this magnitude is surreal. Ambitions weren't supposed to be for people like us.

"I’m honoured to be where I am now and to be sitting on the board of directors helping make policies and shape the future of music is completely amazing and something I never dreamed off.”

Matt says working on Frank Turner’s new album happened throughout lockdown and because of the advances in technology the team were able to do things remotely.

Matt said: “This is the biggest project I have ever worked on and everyone was just trying to make it the best it could be.”

In the studio Matt is the person who actually records the music which people hear on the radio and on downloads.

He explained: “A lot of people think to be in the music business you either have to play an instrument or sing but it is such a varied career path and there are so many options for people.

"Not everyone will get straight As at school and that’s okay. What I have learned is no one cares about your past, they care about how good you are now and your passion for the project and what you can bring to the room.”

For Matt, who lives on Sherwood Road in Buxton, and is known to many through his band Fuzzy Felt World, his journey has been about never giving up.

"When I was starting out I was told it will take longer than you think to make it but as long as you don’t give up you will make it.

"It hasn’t always been easy but its always been worth it.”

FTHC made it to number one on the official charts on Friday February 18, making it the first number one for both Frank and Matt.

Matt said: “I'm grateful to him for allowing me to have been part of the team and his journey. Hopefully, this won't be the last number one for either of us.

"I love making music and I may only be one link in the chain of this album but I’m so proud of what everyone has achieved together.

"I want to say to anyone currently living in the care system that you are allowed to have dreams, and you can make them happen.”