Bryan Adams to headline Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Sheffield this summer

Rock N Roll Circus is thrilled to announce a rock and roll legend as the new Friday night headliner for its 2025 Sheffield edition.

Stepping into the spotlight is none other than Bryan Adams, ensuring an unforgettable five days of live music at Don Valley.

Organisers are delighted to unveil a new Friday line-up featuring one of the most iconic performers of our time. With a career spanning over four decades, Bryan Adams has sold over 100 million records worldwide and earned a place in rock history with timeless hits such as “Summer of '69”, “Heaven”, and “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You.”

Currently touring the world with his ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour, Adams will bring his signature energy and chart-topping anthems to the iconic big top in Sheffield on Friday 29th August. A fitting celebration on the day that his new album (Roll With The Punches) is released.

Joining Bryan Adams is an all-star line-up of artists including Melanie C, Newton Faulkner, Cassyette, Nell Mescal, Somebody’s Child, Ashley Singh, Deco, Bethany Grace, Crystal Tides, Femur, The Crookes, Sundress, Charlie Floyd, and Alice Ede.

Ali O’Reilly, Festival Director, said: “Unfortunately, The Wombats will no longer be playing Friday 29th but we are delighted to announce an exciting new act so Friday can go ahead as planned.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Bryan Adams to Rock N Roll Circus. His catalogue of hits and legendary live performances are the stuff of rock folklore, and having him headline Friday night means fans are in for a real treat.”

Joining Bryan Adams on the line-up is Melanie C. As one fifth of the most successful girl group of all time, the Spice Girls, she helped define a generation.

But Melanie C’s solo career is just as impressive: over 20 million records sold, chart-topping hits like "Never Be the Same Again" and "I Turn to You", and critically acclaimed recent albums that prove she’s still pushing boundaries. Expect bangers, nostalgia, and top-tier vocals from a true pop legend.

Newton Faulkner, known for his percussive guitar style and unmistakable voice will also roll into Sheffield. Hits like "Dream Catch Me" and "Teardrop" have become festival favourites. Whether it’s an intimate ballad or a soaring anthem, Newton's live show is always a masterclass.

Then there’s Cassyette, the rising alt-pop star who’s turning heads across the UK.Described as “the future of rock” by Kerrang!, she fuses punk, metal and pop in something totally her own. She’s supported My Chemical Romance, stormed festival stages, and she’s just getting started.

MORE THAN JUST MUSIC – THE FULL ROCK N ROLL CIRCUS EXPERIENCE

Rock N Roll Circus is not your average music festival – it’s an immersive experience that combines world-class music with jaw-dropping circus acts, gourmet street food, VIP upgrades, and late-night after-parties, all set in the heart of Sheffield at Don Valley.

Highlights include:

Three stages including the Discovery Stage & BBC Introducing Stage

Over 40 artists across the weekend

VIP Greggs Area with late-night DJs, posh loos, private bars & merch

Circus performances from fire breathers, aerialists, and more

Workshops, cocktail bars, and the best food village yet.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE...

Wednesday 27th August – SOLD OUT Queens of the Stone Age Thursday 28th August – Queens of the Stone Age, plus Viagra Boys, Fat Dog, Shame & many more Friday 29th August – Bryan Adams, Melanie C, Newton Faulkner, Cassyette & more Saturday 30th August – Reverend & The Makers, Dayfever, Groove Armada, Carl Barat & Peter Doherty plus more Sunday 31st August – James, Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace, Cast, Sleeper & more

BRYAN ADAMS TICKET INFO Pre-sale: Wednesday 28th May at 10 am General sale: Friday 30th May at 10 am Register for pre-sale tickets HERE Buy general tickets & more info