Acclaimed folk troubadour Beans on Toast launches latest album with intimate show

High Peak music lovers can see acclaimed folk troubadour Beans on Toast play an intimate gig to launch his latest album.

The Essex-born musician has been charming audiences with his candid songwriting and engaging live performances for nearly two decades and will play a show at Strines Nightingale in Stockport on December 1.

Blending humour, politics, and storytelling, he has built a dedicated fanbase through constant touring, playing festivals across the globe and packing out venues big and small, whilst adding to a vast and varied discography that celebrates life and the human spirit with raw honesty, warmth, and wit.

His legendary live shows are unpredictable and full of heart, where the line between artist and audience disappears, and every gig, whether a heaving festival crowd or an intimate backroom gig, feels like a wild night with an old friend.

Beans on Toast

Recorded at Greenmount Studios in Leeds with The Beans on Toast Band, the new album titled ‘Kill Them With Kindness’ is due for release December 1 via BOTMusic and features a collection of insanely talented musical friends hand-picked from the UK music and festival scene.

“We’ve done a few tours together, but this was our first venture into a studio. Each one of them is amazing, and together... well, I’m proper chuffed with how it sounds,” Beans on Toast explains.

"This album is a bit of a juxtaposition, as is the title. There are songs that deal with the current state of the world. Wars, maniac leaders, the rise of AI and the fall of the establishment. Then there are songs about trees, late nights in music venues, art, love and my new cat. As usual, it’s a time stamp of my thoughts and feelings from the past year on planet Earth.”