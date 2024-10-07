Incredible video shows pilot's eye view of plane landing on white sands of world's only beach runway in UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Footage of the world’s only scheduled flight to land on a beach dramatically illustrates why it has become a must-do trip for thousands of tourists a year.
The video taken from the cockpit by Loganair shows one of its Twin Otter aircraft making the final approach to Traigh Mhor beach near the northern tip of Barra.
The plane can carry just 15 passengers on the twice-daily flights from Glasgow, which are increased to three on some busy summer days.
Passenger flights to the island by other airlines started in 1936, three years after the first air ambulance service. Some 13,000 people a year fly the route, which has featured several marriage proposals etched into the sand.
The two-mile long beach has a triangle of three runways, which are used depending on the wind direction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.