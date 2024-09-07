This video More videos

Watch the moment one of only two remaining airworthy World War Two-era Lancaster Bombers soars over a lake - with members of the public gathering in the area to catch a glimpse of the aircraft.

Lancaster PA474, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, flew over Lake Windermere on the evening of September 6.

Facebook user Mike Frost recorded the footage and posted it to the platform.

Lancaster PA474 flies over Lake Windermere. | Mike Frost

The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two. 7,377 were built, however there are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world.