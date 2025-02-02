Gunman opens fire at mourners attending wake in harrowing CCTV - leaving four, including girl, 14, injured
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Harrowing CCTV shows the moment a gunman fired four shots at mourners attending a wake in a drive-by shooting - leaving four people, including a 14-year-old girl, injured.
The shooting happened at a gathering in memory of Akeem Bailey, 17, who was stabbed to death in October, 2022.
Mourners had gathered at St Mary’s Church Hall on Hamstead Road, Lozells, on the evening of February 24 2023.
At around 6pm, four shots were fired from a stolen Nissan Qashqai towards a crowd of people, before the vehicle sped off.
A man aged 19 was shot in the chest and another man the same age was hit in the left foot. An 18-year-old man was hit in the right knee, while a girl aged 14 was hurt when she was knocked over and trampled as people fled the gunshots.
Police identified Meshaq Berryman as the gunman who opened fire from a rear passenger seat of the vehicle.
The next day the car was found abandoned two miles away in Little Francis Grove, Nechells.
After a three week-trial at Birmingham Crown Court earlier last year, Berryman was found guilty of three charges of attempted murder. He had earlier admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis, after more than 40 wraps of drugs, along with digital scales were found at his home.
On January 31, at Birmingham Crown Court, Berryman was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.