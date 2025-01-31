This video More videos

A pensioner who was mauled by two out-of-control rottweilers, has recalled the horror of the attack.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vic Franklin sustained life-changing injuries when the two dogs escaped from a property and attacked him on August 18, 2023. He spent the following months in hospital, and underwent major operations to his left leg, right arm and left hand.

It was a harrowing incident but, despite considerable physical and emotional challenges, Mr Franklin works hard to stay positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always got a smile on my face,” he explains in the video (click to play above). “I get down at times, but then I think to myself ‘no, I’m not having this’. At times I get sentimental and I do have a little bit of a tear, but I pull myself out of it and carry on.”

After receiving several 999 calls from concerned members of the public, specialist firearms officers were deployed to the scene in Lewes Close and killed both dogs.

Mr Franklin’s words come as the owners of the Rottweilers – Matthew Roberts, 30, and Chloe Taylor, 27, from Chichester – were sentenced in Portsmouth Crown Court (January 30) earlier today, having plead guilty to charges of harges of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury, contrary to section 3(1) and (4) of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 during a previous hearing.

Taylor was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment; Roberts was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, Sussex Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both defendants were made subject to a banning order, which prohibits them from owning a dog for 10 years.

Mr Franklin, 79, has nothing but kind words for the emergency services, hospital staff, friends and family members who continue to support him. He was especially thankful to resident Jim Jones, who witnessed the incident, and intervened, preventing the dogs from causing further harm. He was nominated for a Sheriffs Award, in recognition of his life-saving bravery.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ali Hutchings, said: “Vic Franklin is a remarkable man who has shown tremendous courage in spite of the horrific attack he endured. The level of spirit and determination he has shown throughout is nothing short of inspirational, and we continue to wish him well.

“Nobody should have to expect to defend themselves when they go out to walk their dog close to their home. And while the vast majority of dog owners are responsible, this case demonstrates the severe consequences of those who are not.