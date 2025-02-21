Watch moment 'prolific' burglar is caught by 'Home Alone-style' trap

CCTV shows the moment burglar Paul Howell was caught in a homeowner's bucket trap.

Paul Howell attempted to gain entry to a property on Bondicar Terrace shortly before 3am on November 9 last year.

However, the occupants had set a trap following a number of recent attempted burglary reports.

They attached a piece of string between their home and a full bucket of water.

Paul Howell was thwarted by a ‘Home Alone-style' trap in Blyth | Northumbria Police

Howell fled the scene after triggering the trap, with the overturned bucket leading the occupants to check their CCTV footage and report the offence.

The 56-year-old, of Disraeli Street, Blyth, was soon arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

He was also linked to two separate burglaries that occurred the following week at an address on Laburnum Avenue in Blyth.

In these incidents, Howell forced entry and stole an array of items, including jewellery and bicycles.

Most of the stolen goods were recovered during a search of his home following his arrest.

Howell pleaded guilty to all charges at Newcastle Crown Court in December.

He appeared before the same court on Tuesday where he was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

Paul Howell was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison | Northumbria Police

Det Con Jon Mullen, of Northumbria Police, said: “Burglary is an invasive crime which sadly leaves people feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“Howell is a prolific offender who is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars following this sentence.

“This case is the latest example which demonstrates the importance of reporting anything suspicious in their communities.

“We will continue to act upon these reports and do everything in our power to bring those responsible for offences in our areas before court to face justice.”