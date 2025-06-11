Tunnel vision offers a warm welcome to East Midlands Airport

Enticing scenes from home and abroad will greet people arriving at East Midlands Airport.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New imagery has been installed on a covered walkway to give people arriving on flights a warm welcome to the region.

The new look has been put in place as passenger numbers start to ramp up towards the peak summer period, with 447,000 people flying through the airport in May - almost 12,000 more than last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Images now greeting arriving passengers include destinations abroad that customers may consider for their next trip, including Tunisia, Poland, Rome and Ibiza. Regional attractions also feature as ideas for trips in the area surrounding the airport, such as the Peak District, Chatsworth House, local cities including Derby, Nottingham, Leicester and Lincoln, Twycross Zoo and Warwick Castle. A ‘welcome’ graphic translated into a number of different languages declares East Midlands Airport the ‘easy way to get away.’

New artwork at EMA gives people a warmer welcome home and visitors a better first impression

There’s a total of 74 metres of graphics – about the length of two passenger planes – inside and outside the tunnel that links the airfield with the immigration hall. They were designed by Leicester-based design agency Creative Triangle, renowned for their aviation expertise, and installed by Service Graphics, who ensured the installation met the safety requirements of an airfield environment.

The installation is part of ongoing improvements and investment at the airport to enhance the experience for customers. This year has seen a transformed and expanded security hall fitted out with next-generation scanning equipment, a brand new bar and refurbished Escape Lounge open, as well as modernised toilet facilities, a redesigned rapid drop off area with a new barrierless payment system for speed and ease, among many other changes.

Customer Services and Planning Director at East Midlands Airport, Mike Grimes, said: “We’re really pleased to have brightened up this part of the airport to give people a warmer welcome home and visitors a better first impression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one part of a wider programme of investment which in many areas is bringing about improvements in response to feedback we’ve had from our customers. We hope people will enjoy benefiting from them throughout the airport this summer.”