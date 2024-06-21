Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search is on as Alton Towers is hunting for the ultimate family fans of the theme park and is offering five family VIP tickets and overnight accommodation.

Alton Towers Resort, which is just over half an hour from Buxton, has unveiled its best-ever summer offers for families.

Ross Watson, from Alton Towers, said: “The Ultimate Family Experience competition will give five of the UK’s most Alton Towers obsessed families the essential thrillseeker experience, winning a Platinum VIP package with Theme Park Entry, Express Car Parking and Platinum Fast Track, as well as an overnight stay in themed accommodation.”

And following on from the success of the May Half Term Cbeebies tenth anniversary, the celebrations will continue during the school summer holidays.

Five family VIP tickets with overnight accommodation up for grabs at Alton Towers. Photo submitted

Ross said: “Families will be able to enjoy brand-new live entertainment from 20 July, 20 to September, 1 including fun-filled activities, surprise appearances by special guests, alongside being able to meet CBeebies friends including Bluey.

“CBeebies Land is the only place you can meet the whole Heeler family, with Bluey and Bingo being joined by their parents, Bandit and Chilli for a fun live experience.

“A special show will also feature an all-star cast of CBeebies House presenters.”

This comes as the world’s first Bluey themed hotel rooms were unveiled in May at CBeebies Land Hotel, which brings to life Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom from the beloved Emmy and BAFTA award-winning animated TV series, with the room sleeping up to five guests, two adults, three children.