Daily flights to Belfast from East Midlands Airport announced

Daily flights to Belfast from EMA will start next month with Emerald Airlines

East Midlands Airport customers will be able to fly to Belfast any day of the week from next month following an announcement by Emerald Airlines.

The airline, owned by Aer Lingus Regional, will increase its flights to the Northern Ireland capital from three to seven a week from October 25 this year.

The increase provides even greater choice and flexibility for passengers in the East Midlands, making it easier than ever to explore all that Belfast and Northern Ireland have to offer.

In addition to the expanded schedule, Aer Lingus Regional has launched its End of Summer Sale, offering 30% off flights across the majority of its network, including flights to and from East Midlands.* The sale runs from today, Monday 1 September 2025, until Tuesday 16 September, and tickets are valid for travel between October 2025 and March 2026.

East Midlands Airport’s Customer Services and Planning Director Mike Grimes said: “It’s fantastic that we can now offer daily flights to the popular destination of Belfast with Aer Lingus. We’re constantly working to provide our customers with greater choice, as well as the effortless travel experience that’s our hallmark at East Midlands.”

Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, said: “We are delighted to be significantly increasing our flights between East Midlands and Belfast, making it easier for passengers to enjoy everything Belfast has to offer. From its buzzing city centre and historic landmarks, Belfast is the perfect choice for both leisure and business travel."

The revised schedule will offer departures to Belfast from East Midlands at 3.10pm on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and at 12pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Return flights will operate at 1.25pm on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

*One-way, as part of a round trip