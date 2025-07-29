​Top six spot for Abbie Wood in Singapore

Abbie Wood is pictured ahead of her final. Photo: Getty.

Buxton’s ​Abbie Wood was once again in the mix in the women’s 200m Individual Medley final at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, as she took sixth place with a time of 2:09.92.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Wood had been successful in booking her place in Monday’s final with a business-like semi-final swim after being ninth fastest in the heats.

Speaking after her semi-final, Wood felt confident going into what was a tough final which was ultimately won by Canadian Summer McIntosh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there’s a lot I can work on before tomorrow but that’s what I wanted to do this meet, I feel like I’ve finally got the experience to be able to hold my nerve from heats, to semi, to final,” said Wood.

“In the past coming out of the heats ninth I might have of been stressing and needing to do a really fast time to give myself confidence but I’ve tried to keep myself composed all day to just move through the rounds and as I have done, get myself into a good lane for the final.”