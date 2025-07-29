Top six spot for Abbie Wood in Singapore
Wood had been successful in booking her place in Monday’s final with a business-like semi-final swim after being ninth fastest in the heats.
Speaking after her semi-final, Wood felt confident going into what was a tough final which was ultimately won by Canadian Summer McIntosh.
“I think there’s a lot I can work on before tomorrow but that’s what I wanted to do this meet, I feel like I’ve finally got the experience to be able to hold my nerve from heats, to semi, to final,” said Wood.
“In the past coming out of the heats ninth I might have of been stressing and needing to do a really fast time to give myself confidence but I’ve tried to keep myself composed all day to just move through the rounds and as I have done, get myself into a good lane for the final.”