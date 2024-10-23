Seven martial artists from High Peak to compete on world stage representing England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A martial arts club in Chapel-en-le-Frith has seven members who will be competing for world titles while representing England.

Paul Robert Modern Martial Arts Club will be making the journey to Portugal for the World Karate and Kickboxing Championships next week.

A mixture of senior and juniors competitors will be representing their country and Paul Robert said: “In past years, we have had some great teams and results as part of the WKC England team, and I'm sure we will carry that on this year.

“Everyone has worked hard with five or six sessions a week as well as working in their own time.

The team from Chapel heading to Portugal for the world championships. Photo submitted

“Results have been good in the competitions leading up to this, so I'm sure the team will bring medals home.”

Hayley Khaira who has two sons, Logan and Kaleb who attend the club representing England, said: “It’s amazing to think a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old have started a hobby and worked so hard they are now representing their country.

“A lot of dedication and training is needed to compete at this level and they have really given themselves to training.

“I’m so proud, it’s a really exciting experience for them but I’m a little bit nervous but they aren’t - they can’t wait to go.”

The championships which are taking place during half term will see four juniors and three adults all from Paul Robert Modern Martial Arts Club compete to be the best of the best.

Hayley said with flights and accommodation in the England hotel it has cost around £1,000 per competitor and next year the team will be looking for sponsors.