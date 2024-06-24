Chris Kent in action at Donington Park.

Buxton’s Chris Kent was in good form as the British Motorcycle Racing Club arrived at Donington Park for the fourth round of its 2024 season.

Kent arrived back in the UK from work overseas just in time to compete in the MZ250 Championship, but missing the previous round had meant he had dropped to fifth place in the standings.

Qualifying in third place meant a front row start and Kent was able to battle for the lead with three other racers. MZ races are known for their closeness and this was no different, with the lead changing hands many times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race one was developing into a classic MZ encounter with lots of close passes and lead changes, until on lap three another rider overshot the last chicane and exited it much slower than usual.

The other riders, taking advantage at various speeds, all looked to capitalise, but the slowed rider then moved back across the track and his front wheel made contact with Kent’s right foot, causing the slower rider to lose control and crash, bringing out the red flag.

The positions were then decided based on how the line was crossed after the incident, meaning Kent came second by 0.073 seconds.

Kent said: “I’m really happy to have come through the group here and to have improved my best ever lap time at Donington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, due to several stoppages in other races, the MZ race was held over until Sunday morning so the Buxton man lined up on pole position in bright, dry conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race two saw Kent get away in the leading group again and the battle turned into a three-way scrap, with not much to choose.

Lots of lead swaps and overtaking followed until the last lap when the second-placed rider’s engine seized in front of Kent, causing him to lose vital time to the leader. Ultimately the time lost was too much and he came home in second place.

Race three was the usual MZ fight with multiple lead changes until the end of the third lap when the race was red flagged due to riders in the other class crashing. Kent was leading the MZ class at the time so was given the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race four saw Kent get the hole shot and lead the first two laps but the race developed into a three-way battle which continued down to the final corner. Kent was in second place and tried to out-brake the leader but didn’t quite execute it, unfortunately demoting him to third at the line.

Kent said: “Improving my best lap time here, getting a win, two seconds and a third are a decent return for the weekend’s racing.