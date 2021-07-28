Semi-final spot for Abbie Wood in breaststroke after earlier final heartbreak
Abbie Wood was back in the pool just hours after her 200m individual medley Olympic final to qualify for the semi-finals of the 200m breaststroke.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:26 pm
Wood, who was agonisingly close to a podium place in Wednesday morning’s final, returned to action only eight hours later in heat two of the breaststroke, often cited as her strongest event.
The efforts of the earlier race seemed to have had a negative effect as she finished seventh in a time of 2.24.13 – nearly three seconds slower than her qualifying time for the Games – but results in the other three heats meant Wood was 15th fastest overall and squeezed into the semi-finals, which are due to take place on Thursday morning at around 2am UK time.
Keep an eye on the Advertiser website for news on Wood’s progress.