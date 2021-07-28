Semi-final spot for Abbie Wood in breaststroke after earlier final heartbreak

Wood, who was agonisingly close to a podium place in Wednesday morning’s final, returned to action only eight hours later in heat two of the breaststroke, often cited as her strongest event.

The efforts of the earlier race seemed to have had a negative effect as she finished seventh in a time of 2.24.13 – nearly three seconds slower than her qualifying time for the Games – but results in the other three heats meant Wood was 15th fastest overall and squeezed into the semi-finals, which are due to take place on Thursday morning at around 2am UK time.