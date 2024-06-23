High Peak AC stars of the future rewarded at the clubs awards presentation evening

Charlie Wardle collects his Chairs award from Lauren McNeil with Caz Pimlett.

High Peak AC recently hosted their annual awards evening held at Silverlands, home of Buxton FC, to give recognition to the juniors in the club who had excelled across track and field, cross country and sportshall athletics over the last year.

Recognition was not only given for performances in the various athletics competitions but also for effort, endeavor and showing support for fellow athletes.

The club was very honoured to have local Buxton and GB international athlete Lauren McNeil to present the awards.

Lauren ran for GB in the 2024 World Cross Country championships, and recently came 17th but winning GB team gold in the half marathon in the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Several awards were presented to the High Peak athletes. The overall male athlete of the year trophy was awarded to under 20 athlete Thomas Gilliver , who excelled during the season winning the North Midlands Cross Country Series, running in the National League XC series, coming high up the order in the Northern Cross Country champs, and representing Derbyshire in XC and in track and field at 3000m.

The best female athlete award went to Under 15 girl Jess Dilks. Jess has developed as an athlete over the years she has been with High Peak, steadily progressing in endurance running in both track and field and cross country, representing Derbyshire in the latter, and also showing skills in the javelin.

Further awards went to Charlie Wardle under 15 boy, winning the Chair’s award for his performances representing Derbyshire and the East Midlands region in regional and national sportshall championships in 2024, and for his persistence and hard work in improving his athletics skills in track and field.

The rising star award went to under 11 girl Georgie Pimlett for performances in sportshall seeing her selected for Derbyshire, and performing strongly in Derby mini league track and field and cross country. Best newcomer was Bea Allen, who came 2nd in the Derby mini cross country league in her age group.

Most improved athlete award was presented to under 15 boy Matty Miller, who was a consistent performer in track and field and cross country, representing Derbyshire in the 2024 Inter counties cross country championships. The final award was the Club athlete 2023-24, awarded to Alfred Pritchard, under 13 boy, a very consistent performer for High Peak AC across all forms of athletics – track and field, sportshall and cross country.

In addition, to the main awards all High Peak athletes who had represented Derbyshire over the previous year were recognised with special county medals, with these medals going to Thomas Gilliver (Track and field, and XC), Xavier Morgan (Track and field), Tom Boam (Track and field), Matty Miller (XC), Jess Dilks (XC), Charlie Wardle (Sportshall), Charlie Hanshaw (Sportshall), Alfie Fraser (Sportshall), Alfred Pritchard (Sportshall), George Murcott (Sportshall), Georgie Riley (Sportshall).

Catherine Pimlett, the Club chairperson was delighted with the evening saying “we’ve had a great turnout tonight from the athletes, parents, family members and friends, and every member of the club who has competed for high peak deserves to be recognised for their contribution”. She went on to say “It was really hard to pick award winners, but congratulations to all the athletes gaining awards. It was really special to have GB athlete Lauren McNeil present these awards, who once was coached at Burbage after school club by High Peak AC Head Coach Steve Finney.”

The evening itself was a roaring success, with aside from the presentations there was tasty food, drink and live music with an acoustic set from Thomas Gilliver, and a slick set from local band and rising music stars Cheap Shades featuring two High Peak athletes Tom Boam and Dylan Taylor (and who will be performing on the main stage at Eat at the Park this summer).