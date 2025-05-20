​Frustration for Iddon at Donington Park

Christian Iddon in action at Donington Park last weekend. Photo by Michael Hallam.

Hayfield’s ​Christian Iddon and his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki headed to Donington Park with high hopes of strong results in the second round of the British Superbike Championship but a Sprint race crash and and a few set up difficulties left him with seventh and ninth-placed finishes in the two long races.

There was an incredible crowd for the Donington Park round and they were treated to some incredible racing at the hottest pace imaginable.

Such was the speed this year that Iddon’s seventh place race time would have had him winning the very same race just 12 months ago and by a considerable margin.

A set up change for the sprint race looked like a good option for Iddon and the team but a crash early on ended any chances of further progress.

Iddon then moved forwards in the final race of the weekend from 12th on the grid to ninth at the flag and more importantly gained more data and experience on the ZX10RR.

Iddon said: "Donington has been a tough weekend for me but there are lots of positives we can take away.

"I had a bad feeling from the bike in FP1 but the team honestly did an amazing job to turn things around and this is a big positive, as is my pace consistency that although was off the mark, was constant and that allowed us to be in that midfield fight.

"It's quite a tricky situation right now because I want to be racing at the front and we are far from that so I need to manage my mindset and how I approach the races until we make that next step.

"Making unforced errors whilst still trying to understand the bike, as I did in the sprint race, only sets us back further.

"We have a small gap in the calendar now so we will work hard to understand how I can improve with the bike.

"I am confident in the bike and the team’s capabilities so I'm confident we can turn this around and get back to the pointy end."

Iddon now sits ninth in the Championship standings with the next round of the series set to take place at the AJN Steelstock home round of Snetterton in Norfolk on the weekend of 20-22nd June.