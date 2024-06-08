Falcons enjoy T20 win over Outlaws for first time in nine years

A destructive 46 off only 16 balls by Ross Whiteley guided Derbyshire to victory.

Derbyshire Falcons celebrated a T20 victory over Notts Outlaws for the first time in nine years when they crushed their local rivals by 96 runs in the Vitality Blast North Group match at Derby.

Superb batting from Wayne Madsen, 53 off 32 balls, and a destructive 46 off only 16 by Ross Whiteley lifted the Falcons from 76 for 4 after 10 overs to 198 for 6.

Daryn Dupavillon then blew away the top order as the Outlaws slumped to 36 for 4 and they never recovered as Whiteley followed up his batting fireworks by taking 3 for 23.

The Outlaws crumbled to 102 all out in 16.4 overs and have now lost their first four group games while the Falcons recorded a second win.

Whiteley said: "We played a great game of cricket tonight . Mickey (Arthur) has been asking for a complete performance and we were pretty close tonight.

"Mads (Wayne Madsen) with all his experience set a great platform for the guys at the end to do some damage and then the bowlers with Duppy (Daryn Dupavillon) at the top taking those wickets early on was massive and put us in a great position.

"That's what I've been brought back for, I missed out in the first three games so I owed the team one and luckily it was my night.

"Hopefully we can take some momentum from this. Over the years we've lost pretty badly to Notts so to turn them over on our home patch, hopefully we can turn this into a bit of a fortress. It is a statement and gives us a lot of confidence going forward."

The game had started well for the visitors when Aneurin Donald skied the first ball he faced to deep square but David Llloyd got the Falcons up and running by pulling Ollie Stone for six in the third over.

New Zealander Cam Fletcher marked his debut with three off-side boundaries in Dillon Pennington’s second over before Lloyd dispatched Ben Lister for his second maximum.

But Lloyd miscued a pull at Stone to midwicket and Fletcher edged behind to leave the Falcons on 47-3 at the end of the powerplay.

That brought in Samit Patel who announced himself against his former club by whipping Lyndon James behind square for six but in the next over he pulled Calvin Harrison to Will Young at deep midwicket.

The Outlaws should have removed Brooke Guest on nine in the 13th over but he was badly dropped at cover by Joe Clarke and the rest of the innings belonged to Madsen and Whiteley.

Madsen drove Harrison for six and ramped Pennington for four on his way to a 29 ball 50 before he lifted James to long off.

That left the stage to Whiteley who demolished the bowling with a brutal exhibition of muscular strokeplay as 50 runs came off the last three overs.

Stone was twice pulled for six and Lister received the same treatment in an over which cost 23 as the Falcons took flight.

Whiteley was caught at deep cover off the last ball but he had taken the game away from the Outlaws who were facing a daunting chase.

They needed their big guns to fire but Clarke was caught behind cutting at the first ball from DuPavillon and Alex Hales briefly threatened before becoming Dupavillion’s second victim.

After dispatching the South African for two fours he miscued a big pull and was well caught at wide mid on to put a big dent in the Outlaws hopes.

They were all but extinguished by the end of the powerplay with Young slicing Pat Brown to cover and Jack Haynes bowled making room to drive Dupavillon.

Whiteley’s memorable evening continued when he pinned Tom Moores lbw with his first ball and then had Matt Montgomery caught at deep cover in his next over.