Buxton to face Matlock Town, Sheffield Wednesday U23, Barnsley XI and Macclesfield in pre-season

Buxton FC's schedule of pre-season matches will start with the visit of Matlock Town on Friday July 8th.

The teams will play for the Markovitz Challenge Cup. This local derby is one of seven pre-season games, four of them at Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Entrance to all home matches will be £10 adults, £5 concessions, with children free of charge. Holders of pre-purchased earlybird season tickets will also gain free admission. The earlybird offer of around 30% discount is open until July 1st. There is a digital version for smartphones, as well as printed cards. Earlybird tickets can be purchased through the club's website at any time or in person at the ground on Saturday June 18th and 25th from 9am to 11am, Tuesday 21st and 28th from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and Thursday 23rd and 30th, also 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Other home games are against Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s on Tuesday July 12th, kick-off 7.45pm, a Barnsley XI on Tuesday July 19th, starting 7.30pm, and Warrington Town on Saturday July 30th, at 3pm.

The Bucks will go to Macclesfield on Saturday July 16th, Leek Town on Saturday July 23rd, both kick-offs 3pm, then a 7.30pm start at Sherwood Colliery on Tuesday July 26th.