Buxton Judo Club who were temporarily homeless last month have secured a long term deal which will mean bigger and better things for the club going forward.

Last month The Advertiser reported that Buxton Judo Club were no longer operating out of Harpur Hill Sports Centre.

Now Adam Brown, founder of the club, has been back in touch.

He said: “I’m over the moon to have sorted everything out and have a lease which is specifically for us.

Buxton Judo Club 'over the moon' after securing long term agreement at Harpur Hill Sports Centre. Photo Jason Chadwick

“It’s going to mean such good things for going forward.” Adam set up Buxton Judo Club 18 months ago and the club moved into bigger premises in Harpur Hill in May of this year.

He said his previous agreement was not made directly with the owners of the sport centre and a rent increase saw his room hire cost double making it unaffordable to continue.

He said: “I met with the owners and showed them my proposal and plans for the club and they were fully supportive and we have come up with a new lease agreement which provides stability for us to move forward and offer more classes.”

Now the judo class will be based out of the dance studio at the centre.

Adam said: “I had worked so hard to build the club up and it was heartbreaking to think we wouldn’t have been able to continue.

“My wife has been amazing throughout all of this and helped me look at how we can continue.”

The grand reopening took place on Sunday October, 13 with special guest Martin Ford welcoming classes back.

Adam said: “This club and these kids, they mean the world to me.

“I’m so happy I’m back doing what I love and that the kids can be back doing what they love.”

Living in the North East as a youngster Adam says the area he grew up in was a deprived one and there very few opportunities to go to sports clubs and set up Buxton Judo after he the classes he was attending in Cheadle were cancelled due to covid.

“It’s my way of giving back to the young people of the community.

“And everyone, not just me is so happy we are back open again.”