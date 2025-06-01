Medal haul at County Championships for High Peak Athletics Club

High Peak AC 4 x 100m relay medal winners

High Peak Athletic Club won an abundance of medals at the recent Derbyshire County Track and Field Championships held jointly with Nottinghamshire in Mansfield.

On an unusually warm and sunny weekend, the young athletes excelled both on the running track and in a variety of field events and gained a total of 5 golds, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals between them.

Aaron Partington, a newcomer to the club, excelled in the throwing events. In his debut championships, he gained 2 gold medals in the under 15 boys hammer and discus, a silver medal in the javelin and a 4th place in the shotput to make himself and everyone happy, including Mum Jackie who said “he’s loved throwing anything he could get his hands on since he’s been 5 years old so to now achieve medals in throwing at the county athletics champs is like a dream come true!”. This fantastic performance also ensured he was picked to represent Derbyshire at the forthcoming Northern Inter counties championships in York.

Matty Miller, competing in only his 2nd 3000 metre race, won the gold medal in the under 17 years age group, a just reward for all his consistent, hard work in training. He competed in the 1500metres the following morning and finished 6th, perhaps just a little too soon for tired legs after his exploits the day before. Courtesy of the 3000m gold medal, Matty has also been picked to represent Derbyshire in Northern inter counties Championships.

Alfie Cottrill, another newcomer to the club and debutant at the county championships, capitalised on a fantastic start in the under 15 boys 100metres to take the silver medal. This secured him an invite to represent Derbyshire in the Northern Inter Counties Championships. He was also part of the silver medal winning under 1500m 4x100m relay team, also comprising of Gil Swain-Fossey and Aaron Partington and Ben Wathall, the latter who gained a county call up for the relay team and 200m at the Northern Inter counties Championships. Derbyshire county athlete Charlie Wardle was set to compete in several events but unfortunately picked up an injury in his first event the 200m that shortened his weekend. Under 15 boy Gil Swain-Fossey competed in 5 track events so it was much deserved when he ran to a silver medal in the 300 metres.

Bea Allen fell foul to a fixture complication where immediately after winning a bronze medal in the under 13 1500metres, she also had to contend racing in the final of the under 13 girls 70metre hurdles where she showed no sign of tiredness from the race before to win another bronze medal. Some highlights from our other U13 girls competing at Mansfield were a PB smashing run from Lily Heywood in the super competitive 800m coming in 4th and missing out on a bronze medal by 1 second. Holly Woolley had just missed out on joining Bea in the hurdles final, but also with Lily competed strongly in the 1500m. Etta Staffford had a fine championship debut in the U13G 100m and 800m races. Georgie Riley competed well in the 200m getting to the final and in the 800m in her first year as an U13, and was High Peaks top long jumper at 3.84 metres missing out on a medal by just 2 cm!

Sophie Turner-Hart showed her talent at the high jump where she won a bronze medal in the under 15 girls category, whilst there were fine performances by the HPAC U15 girls trio of Emily Hallworth, Erin Clarke, and Georgina Dews in sprinting, shot put and jumping events, with Georgina valiantly picking up a bronze medal in the triple jump. Our long standing High Peak athlete Jessica Dilks arrived to compete in both the 1500m and javelin, gaining a new PB of 16.87m for her best javelin throw.

James Sheridan, yet another newcomer and championship debutant was rewarded with a bronze medal in the high jump and was part of the silver medal winning under 13 boys relay team, that also comprised of George Murcott (who also had a fine run in the 800m), Laurie Swain-Fosse), and Frankie Osborne. Laurie, like his brother Gil, also competed in almost all the running races going and in the long jump where he got a PB.

The county quad kids championship for the under 11’s comprises of 4 events, the long jump, 80 metre sprint, 600metre run and howler throw. The points from each event are added together. Frankie Osborne put together a great performance in all events in the boys event to win a silver medal, and Martha Riley missing out on a medal but putting in a stunning effort in her first year in the girls competition.

The senior High Peak AC athletes were determined not to be outdone by the youngsters and set a great example to the kids. Club coaches, Keith Tolley and Andy Wilton also picked up county medals. Keith won the masters 60 years 100metres and picked up a silver medal in the masters 60 years shot put, narrowly ahead of Andy, an ex international runner but unable to run due to a recent leg operation, who picked up a shot put bronze. The masters 4 x 100m relay team also ran to a championship best performance in winning the gold medal. The members of the team were Ryan Osborne, Scott Murcott, Gary Cottrill and Keith Tolley.

To sum up the weekend the final word went to Steve Finney, head coach at HPAC, who said “I’m crying tears of joy! We’re only a small junior focused club with no track facilities, but despite this we just go from strength to strength, and I’m just so impressed at the energy and effort shown from all our young stars who competed in Mansfield and did themselves and the club proud”.