Gearbox Issues deny Buxton racer podium at Brands Hatch

Chris Kent at Druids hairpin, Brands Hatch

Recent performance improvements were hampered by mechanical issues for Buxton racer Chris Kent at Brands Hatch over the weekend of 20th/21st September.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brands Hatch Indy circuit was the venue for the penultimate round of the BMCRC 2025 championship. Local racer Chris Kent arrived hoping to build on some improvements at the previous round on his MZ250.

Dry weather greeted the competitors on Saturday morning and Kent was able to qualify in 5th place during a hectic qualifying session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of Race 1 Kent slotted into 5th through the first 2 bends then moved up to 4th. The 2 leaders extended the gap while Kent was embroiled in a race long fight for the final podium spot. Several times he took the place only to lose it again a few corners later. The laps tick off fast at the Indy circuit and soon they were entering the final lap with Kent right on the heels of his competitor. As they entered the last 2 bends a yellow flag was showing, meaning no overtaking was allowed so Kent lost his chance to move up a place and had to settle for 4th. “That was good fun, lots of close passes and slipstreaming. Its unfortunate about the yellow flag at the end as I was lining up a pass but sometimes that’s how it goes”

Chris Kent at Druids Hairpin, Brands Hatch

Race 2 in the afternoon was a different story. Kent fluffed his start and dropped to the back. Hard charging brought him back up to 5th place and another 4th place finish seemed to be possible but his machine seemed to lose power and he had to settle for a 5th place. “I’ll have to open the engine to see what the problem was because the bike just didn’t have the same speed it started with” said Kent after the race.

After a Saturday evening spent working on his engine, Kent was in good spirits for a fight in Race 3. A great start saw Kent jump into 3rd place and latch onto the leading pair for several laps. As he began to drop back from the lead pair he had already amassed a 3 second gap behind but then disaster struck. A missed gear change and running wide cost him 2 seconds and on the very next lap a similar issue saw 3 other riders pass. Unfortunately Kent was unable to regain his former speed and could only manage another 5th place finish. “I’m gutted at losing that 3rd place. I’d pulled a decent gap and just had to stay consistent, but my gearbox gremlins seem to have resurfaced”

Race 4 saw similar gear change issues arise meaning once again Kent lost a good 3rd place and finished 4th.”A pair of 4ths and 5ths wasn’t what I was hoping for really. I felt unlucky to have missed a couple of podiums but I’ll be back at the final round at Donington for another crack”