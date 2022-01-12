Why former Newcastle United man Ryan Taylor is a perfect fit for Buxton

Ryan Taylor played nearly 100 times for Newcastle United during a six season spell. He joined Buxton this week to bolster the injury-hit squad.

The midfielder, who played 92 times for Newcastle over six seasons, joined the depleted Bucks this week from Colne.

And Cunningham is confident he will bring much-needed experience and quality to the Silverlands.

“We needed some experience,” he said. “We lack a bit of leadership at the moment and some good voices.

“He is so comfortable on the ball and will make us tick.

“Having him in the dressing room is great. It was a bit hard for him at Scarborough because he was new to the dressing room.

“Everyone at Colne says what a great guy he is. He's a top guy and will bring so much on and off the pitch. We just need to get our players back in now.”

Buxton host fellow promotion-chasers Warrington Town this weekend as they look to stop the rot.

And Cunningham knows that his players must dig deep and show desire if they are to get anything from the fixture.

“It doesn't matter who you play, they are all tough as we saw at Scarborough.

“We beat them 5-1 the other week and it could have been ten.

“On Tuesday we got beat because they did the basics and had more desire that us, sometimes that's all you need and we were short of that.

“If we dont match Warrington for that then we will get beat again.

“If we can match the previous intensity levels we have shown then there is no reason why we can't get a result.

“If we put a couple of wins together then we are still in the mix. No one has won the league yet.

“We are feeling a bit sorry for ourselves but it is my job to turn it around and I will do that.

“We still have the belief. We will be judged when we have our full strength team and I am confident that we will be ok.

"We are just missing some key players and when they come back it will give us a freshness. We need to get the clean sheets back again

"It is tough but we will stick our chest out and ride through the storm.