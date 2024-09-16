‘Relaxed’ Abbie Wood reflects on Paris 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Abbie Wood believes a more relaxed approach to the Olympic Games helped both herself and her team-mates in Paris this year.

​The Buxton swimming star was taking part in her second Games having also swum in Tokyo in the delayed 2020 Olympics that were held three years ago, and was left proud of her displays as she reached two more finals, claiming top five finishes in both.

And given the level of competition she was up against, that was no mean feat.

She said: “In the 200m individual medley there were seven girls who had swum within two seconds of the world record, which doesn’t happen often.

Abbie Wood competes in the Women's 200m Individual Medley semi-finals. Photo: Getty.

"My semi-final was easily the toughest line-up of the two but that actually helped. It was the race I wanted to be in because the competition was so high and although it was strange the top seeded girls were in the same semi-final and maybe six of us fighting for four spots, I knew it would bring out the best in me.”

And so it proved, as Wood finished fourth in a time that was quicker than even the winner managed in the other semi.

"I was probably more nervous for the semi-final than I was for the final. It almost became a dress rehearsal for the final itself in the end,” she added.

"But it gave me confidence I’d make the top five in the final, which I did and I was really proud of myself. I think I was far more relaxed in the final and swam in the same way.

Abbie Wood was at her second Olympic Games.

"It was widely recognised as the most competitive female event in the pool and all eyes were on it. It was great publicity for the sport.

"The main thing for me was that I proved myself when the pressure was on. I didn’t hide away from the competition, wanted to be in the mix and achieved that.”

Add to that display a fifth place in the 4x200m freestyle relay as well, and it was another fruitful games for the 25-year-old, who also believes her more relaxed approach helped those around her who were competing in their first Games.

She said: “I appreciated the event much more as a whole compared to Tokyo, which was different anyway because of the Covid restrictions and there not being any spectators.

Canada's Summer Mcintosh (L) and Abbie Wood react after a heat of the women's 200m individual medley. (Photo: Getty)

"It can be the same for anyone in their first Olympics in that you can be so nervous that it passes you by. I was nervous this time but there was no massive stress – I was happy to be there and happy I swam well.

"It was different to Tokyo where my happiness depended on how I swam. I was so focused there that I didn’t take it in.

"This time, half of the girls in my apartment were at their first Olympics and my emotions were a lot more controlled than theirs. I could stay focused but not get carried away, so I hope I was a good anchor for them just as my more experienced team-mates were for me in Tokyo.”

With the fans allowed back in this time around, that also meant Wood’s family and friends could attend her races.

Abbie Wood prepares to compete in a heat of the women's 200m individual medley. Photo: Getty.

She said: “I saw my sister and her fiancé whilst I was walking up the steps but I didn’t want to see them all too much as it might have made me more nervous. In the end I saw them outside after the medley final and it was really cute and emotional.

"It meant so much for them to be there as they didn’t get that experience in Tokyo.

"They always come to the British trials and if I’m swimming in Europe they usually make the trip, but sometimes when it’s so far away it’s harder to manage.”

As for what’s next, Wood now has her sights set on the World Short Course Championships in Budapest in December, something which saw her take a shorter break than she might normally have done.

She said: “I had five weeks off but was back earlier as I love short course racing and didn’t want to waste time.

"As for the future, I’d love to still be in with a chance of going to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 but I’ll be 29 so it depends on my happiness year on year as to whether I’m still competing.

Abbie with her parents Julie and Darren in Paris. (Photo: Instagram/abbiewood1)

"A third Olympic cycle is a really hard thing to do and not for the faint-hearted, so if I’m not happy I won’t drag myself through it, but for now I’m just riding the high of Paris and looking forward to what’s next.”