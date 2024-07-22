​Podium spot for Iddon at Brands Hatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Hayfield’s Christian Iddon and his Oxford racing Moto Rapido Ducati squad continued their run of strong performances at round of the British Superbike Championship which ended in Iddon taking yet another podium to add to his tally.

In warm conditions, Iddon and his team showed great pace from the first session and after fifth and sixth-place finishes respectively, he took second in the final race of the weekend to retain his third place in the championship standings.

Iddon said: “We have had another great weekend and the bike and team have been great. We started out with a good package and session by session and race by race, that was improved. I had such a good feeling with the bike. Probably the best we have had it so far.

"All that said, the results don't quit reflect that. On Saturday I had pace but just wasn't able to make a pass and then the first race on Sunday it was all going well but it was red flagged and another rider hit me on the restart which caused me to nearly crash and lose positions.

Christian Iddon with his trophy from Sunday's race. Photo: Bonnie Lane.

"In the final race it all came together. I did make one mistake on the very first corner of the race and it meant I didn't get away with the leaders but I was able to make lots of passes and it was one of the most enjoyable races I've ever been in.

"We have Thruxton up next [9-11 August] which we know is going to be tough for us due to its nature of circuit but we have the bike in a good place and I feel like I am riding with a lot of confidence so I think we can pull some surprises."

Iddon had looked to build on an impressive practice and did that by qualifying ninth for the first race, but he was only 0.25 from pole, eventually finishing in a solid fifth spot.

Race two on Sunday saw Iddon battling for the lead when the race was stopped. On the restart, another rider cut across Iddon's path and he was lucky to stay on but he lost vital time and came across the line in sixth.

In the final long race a mistake at turn one dropped Iddon to ninth. However, he was able to mount a big charge and in a titanic three-way scrap for second, Iddon managed to take it at the line.