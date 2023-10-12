New Mills have appointed Chris Baguley as their new manager.

The news comes just 24 hours after Reece Brown and Melford Knight had parted company with the club only a month after taking over but having lost all of their league games since.

That leaves New Mills bottom of the NWCFL Division One South, without a league win all season and 11 points from safety.

Now, Chris Baguley has been brought in as their replacement with his brothers Jamie named assistant manager and Mark taking up the role of coach. Aaron Dyche will be a coach/scout.

A club statement read: “Following the recent departure of the management team the board of directors have been reviewing the raft of applications that they have received for the role, with a view to having a replacement in place for this weekend’s home game against Cammell Laird.

"After carefully considering the various options the board of directors are pleased to announce the appointment[s].

“Both Chris and Jamie are well known to Millers’ fans having both previously played for the club.

"The board of directors look forward to working with Chris. Jamie, Mark and Aaron and in supporting them with their plans to turnaround what has been a very disappointing season so far.”

