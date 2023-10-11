New Mills have announced the departure of their management team after just over a month in the role.

The duo took over last month. Photo: New Mills FC.

Reece Brown and Melford Knight took over as joint managers from Dave Birch and Mike Norton at the start of September.

But the duo have lost all the league matches played since, including a 10-2 thrashing at Brocton last weekend, that leaves New Mills bottom of the NWCFL Division One South, without a league win all season and 11 points from safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And despite a 4-2 win over Stockport Town in the Edward Case Cup on Tuesday night, the club issued a statement on Wednesday to say another change will take place.

It read: “After what has been an extremely disappointing set of league results during the past number of weeks, the directors of New Mills FC have taken the decision to relieve the management team of Reece Brown and Melford Knight from their managerial positions.