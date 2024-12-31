​New Mills hoping to find form again amid poor run

It's been a tough spell for New Mills after a bright start. Photo: John Fryer.

​New Mills will move into 2025 looking to arrest a tricky run of form that has seen them drop to ninth place in the NWCFL Division One South.

​They will go into the game at Stafford Town on Saturday (January 4) 11 points off the play-off places, although they have two games in hand on the current fifth-placed Alsager – the clubs in and around the top five having played differing numbers of matches so far.

Their current form has seen them fail to win a game since October 19 in the FA Vase, their last league win having been at Shawbury United two weeks earlier.

They have since gone eight games without a win in all competitions, seven of those being defeats.

The Christmas period saw little in the way of festive cheer as the Millers took on two sides battling for the title.

A 6-2 defeat at third-placed Cheadle Heath Nomads on Saturday, December 21 was followed a week later by a 2-0 loss at home to second-placed Winsford United.

And it gets no easier as the opening game of the new year at Stafford will be another tough challenge, with the home side currently top of the league on goal difference ahead of Winsford.

A week later, New Mills will then welcome Alsager Town, who sit in the play-off places, with January also featuring games with current 13-placed side Foley Meir and then Wolverhampton Community who are lying second-from-bottom going into the new year.