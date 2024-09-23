​New Mills boss pleased to see momentum continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Chris Baguley helped orchestrate a remarkable escape from relegation at New Mills last season – and now is leading the charge at the opposite end of the table.

​The Millers produced an incredible turnaround in the NWCFL Division One South last season following Baguley’s arrival in October, a haul of 34 points in the last four months of the campaign proving enough to secure a 16th place finish, seven wins from their last ten games proving vital.

Now, the Millers are flying high at the top of the same division, lying fourth as they went into a mini-break last weekend where they instead travelled to Goole AFC in the FA Vase.

But while Baguley is delighted to have seen the momentum gained at the end of last season continue, he says it’s taken a very distinct change in mentality to help achieve it.

Chris Pauley celebrates after scoring against Shawbury. Photo: John Fryer.

“Last season was all about scrapping away and doing everything we could to survive,” he said.

"Now, we’re still trying to win games but it’s with being promoted in mind.

"They are two very different incentives. Before we might have had to win dirty and put our bodies on the line, whereas now we are having to find the X factor that will consistently win us games and in a more attacking sense.

"A winning mentality is important no matter how you achieve it so we had that before the season started. Our form was among the best in Europe at the end of last season and I think at one point this season we were apparently the most in-form non-league side in the country.

"But the lads still need to keep believing in themselves. You can’t win every game, that’s impossible, but if you can go on runs of seven/eight/nine games unbeaten then you’re always going to be heading in the right direction.

"You might have a blip but then you have to bounce back.”

Inevitably, Baguley made changes to his squad in the summer, some due to players opting to leave but others to supplement what he already had.

He said: “We brought in players like Ben McNamara from Abbey Hey, whom he’d won the league with. He’s 32 and a big, strong character and you need that in midfield.

"I wanted a centre-half so James Perry came in from Maine Road where he was captain and he’s been absolutely brilliant in there, then we signed Kain Dean at left-back from Chadderton, meaning we now have him and his twin brother, Harry, here.

“Things have gone well and we’ve got into the top four but I don’t feel like we’ve really got going yet.

"The recent defeat to Abbey Hulton was the first time we’d lost in 12 games – with eight clean sheets in that run – and even then we had a man sent off early on and lost to a late penalty, which was a harsh decision.

"We wanted to be about where we are after the first ten games as it gives you a really good platform to build on rather than feel like you’re playing catch-up.

"If you take the 8-0 win over Shawbury out of the equation, goal scoring has been a bit of an issue for us and something we’re having to work on.”

