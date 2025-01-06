​Millers see off the league leaders after flying start

Danny Warburton was on target for New Mills. Photo: John Fryer.

​New Mills returned to winning ways in style on Saturday as they won 3-1 at league leaders Stafford Town.

James Perry and Danny Warburton led the charge for Chris Baguley's side, showcasing their attacking prowess as they blew the league leaders away in a scintillating opening half hour.

The game began with both teams pushing hard, but New Mills quickly stamped their authority.

Perry opened the scoring with a clinical finish on eight minutes, leaving the Stafford goalkeeper with no chance.

Perry doubled his tally shortly after, showing great composure to slot home from the edge of the area.

Warburton added a third on the half hour mark as The Millers threatened to run riot, and only a fabulous display by Adam Jenkins in the Stafford goal prevented further goals.

Stafford Town fought back, pulling one goal back from the penalty spot before half-time, but The Millers started the second period more brightly and missed several chances to extend the lead.

Despite Stafford’s efforts to mount a comeback, the New Mills defence held firm, ensuring their two-goal lead remained intact.

The win marks a crucial step for The Millers in their campaign as they continue their push for higher league standings after a disappointing run.

The Millers now face another tough but important challenge on Saturday as they welcome Alsager Town, who currently sit in the last of the four play-off places and eight points ahead of New Mills, who have played two games fewer.