McGrath delighted as dramatic Buxton win sets up Cheltenham Town clash
Connor Kirby’s stunning extra-time winner sent the Bucks into the second round proper for the third time in five years, where they will this time travel to face Cheltenham Town of League Two on the weekend of December 6/7.
And speaking to the club’s media after the game, McGrath paid tribute to his players and raved about the winning goal.
He said: “Kirbs was on his last legs and when it broke to him we didn’t have any runners off him because it was so late, but if you’re going to win an FA Cup tie then then do it with a strike like that from 40 yards.
"There was bodies everywhere on the pitch after the goal. It was two teams playing to a really high intensity and a really good way to win a game of football.
"I thought we started the game really brightly but there was a section in the first-half where we didn’t play how we play, not going enough through midfield or picking up first and second contacts.
"We finished the first-half quite brightly too but then a good start to the second-half went out of the window after a minute-and-a-half so we had to have a look at things, but the two early substitutes in Deniche Hill and Luke Hall were excellent.
"They drove us forward and gave Luke Brennan the support he needed.
"I harp on all the time about the 19/20 man squad and today, with nine on the bench, it was really apparent that we needed everybody.
"I’m trying to create a team environment and if we score late on and the boys leave the bench and go and celebrate that’s gold for me and to see them at the Railway End and everyone’s dancing and bouncing.”
Buxton turned their attention back to the league on Tuesday night as they welcomed Southport to the TSS after this week’s Advertiser had gone to press.
They are then at home again on Saturday with the visit of Chester, before a trip south to take on Bedford Town on Tuesday night.