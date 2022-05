Former Football League clubs York City, Hereford, Darlington and Chester City will make their way to the Silverlands with some bumper crowds to be expected.

Of course crowd sizes don’t guarantee or rule out success, but perhaps it gives an indication as to where that club sits in their division.

A total of 15,876 fans watched the Bucks 21 NPL home games at an average of 756 fans a game.

Here’s how that stacks up in their next surroundings next season.

1. York City York City were watched by 65,428 fans with an average of 3,116. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Kidderminster Harriers Kidderminster Harriers had 42,471 fans and a 2,124 average. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Hereford FC 37,822 fans watched Hereford this season with an average of 1,801. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Chester City Chester had a total support of 35,511, with an average of 1,691 fans. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales