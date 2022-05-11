Buxton striker Diego De Girolamo keen to stay with title-winners for National League North debut

Diego De Girolamo will discuss his future with Buxton chairman Dave Hopkins and is keen to stay at the club.

De Girolamo banged in 20 goals for the title-winning Bucks despite missing three months of the campaign through injury.

“My position at the club still needs to be discussed with the chairman, but Buxton is where I want to be,” he said.

“It will have to be something really special to get me away from Buxton next season.

“I have been part of the promotion team and I want to play in the league above.

“Everyone is excited for the season ahead. Buxton has always been a place where I look forward to going and training.

“I have had a look at the fixtures and I know the chairman wants to get a few more in.

“It's a place we are all looking forward to getting back to.

“I know the chairman wants me there so I will discuss that with him and sort it out in the next month or so.

“Buxton in the National League North is not unrealistic, it has been the goal for the four seasons I've been at the club.

“It's amazing to have finally achieved it, not just for the players, but for the chairman and all the staff.

“He has always been brilliant with the lads and it's a great way to repay him.”

And the Chesterfield-born striker sees no reason why the Bucks can’t upset the big boys next season and push for promotion.

“We played Kidderminster and York from the league above last season and showed what we can do,” he said.

“There will not be a player there next year who doesn’t think we cannot do back-to-back promotions.

“That's my goal and I know it's the same for the chairman. It's achievable and what we will strive for.

“It has happened plenty of times before where teams have gone from the NPL to the National League Premier.

“There's some really big clubs in the league above but there's no reason why we can't go for it.

“I know the chairman has got a goal to get to the National League Premier and that starts next season.

"If you have a chairman like ours who will back the team and the manager then the sky's the limit.