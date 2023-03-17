News you can trust since 1852
Free youth football coaching sessions kick off again in Buxton after winter break

A football coaching programme for youngsters in and around Buxton will be back up and running next week, after being called off for a little bit longer than Match of the Day.

By Ed Dingwall
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT

The free sessions usually run every Wednesday at Buxton Community School, starting at 6pm, but successive bouts of snow have forced a winter break for the past three weeks.

Coaches Simon Thorpe, Ricky O’Brien and Dean Hope will be back out on the pitch on Wednesday, March 22, and want girls and boys aged eight to 18 to come and join them.

The Stockport County community programme has invested in 25 new balls to get things rolling again, so players just need to show up in suitable kit.

The sessions are led by highly qualified fitness and football coaches.
The trio in charge, who have links to the Manchester City development centre as well as Stockport County, are also inviting prospective sports coaches to get involved and gain experience of leading activities.

For more information, contact Simon, the community foundation coordinator, via [email protected]

