Every Wednesday youngsters aged between nine and 18 meet at Buxton Community School for free football coaching.

The scheme is supported by funding from the Stockport Community Foundation.

UEFA football coach Simon Thorpe, who runs the sessions, said: “There’s nothing free in the world anymore so it’s nice to say this is something free you can come along to every week and you don't have to worry about how you will afford it when everything else is going up.”

Free football sessions are running at Buxton Community School every Wednesday at 6pm open to boys and girls aged nine to 18. Pic submitted

The coaching is open to boys and girls and for beginners and intermediates too.

Simon said: “Following on from the Lionesses international success in the summer we have seen more girls come along but there’s always room for more players.”

The hour-long sessions aim to improve the wellbeing of young people in the area.

Advertisement

Simon said: “Young people get a bad rep but that’s because there isn’t anything for them to do in the area so the coaching aims to change that.

“Football gives you a focus and a chance to work as a team and not just be either sat at home on computer games or wandering aimlessly around the town.

"It’s a chance to boost their physical and mental health and we would love to see people come along to the sessions.

To get involved email Simon on [email protected] or turn up at the school for a 6pm start.

Advertisement