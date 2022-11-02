Get behind us - FA Cup plea from Buxton manager Jamie Vermiglio ahead of big home tie against Merthyr Town

Welsh Southern Premier League Merthyr have never been this far before and are expected to bring an army of 600 fans with them while Buxton made the Second Round last season for just the third time in the club's history - and the first since 1958/59 - but lost 1-0 at home to Morecambe.

“Everyone is excited for it - I know the fans are excited,” said Vermiglio. “This is a massive, massive game for Merthyr Town without doubt – the first time they've been in the First Round Proper.

“But it just as big a game for us, if not bigger, as it's an opportunity to get into the Second Round for the second year running, though we know it will be tough.

Buxton fans behind their side at last year's First Round tie with Morecambe.

“It's something that is important to the club – not just the financial side of it but the prestige and the potential of getting on the telly.

“It can put Buxton on the map again like we were last year.

“Our form at home has been good and our fans have been great.

“It is a massive occasion for them and their town and they are coming to support their team. What we can't do is let them outnumber us.

“We need everyone to turn up to Silverlands and be loud and proud and get behind the team. If everyone is pulling in the same direction we've got a good opportunity.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Bucks go into the tie in good heart as a superb 4-1 away win at Southport made it two league wins in a row last weekend.

On the Southport win, Vermiglio said: ““I am very pleased with the three points as this is not an easy place to come.

“They are a very good team and top of the form table over the last five or six and it's easy to see why. You cannot settle for a minute and first half they put so much pressure on us and we had to defend our box really well.

“We scored a goal but didn't deserve to go in 1-0 up, though of course you take it and it gave us a bit of something at half-time.

“We showed a lot of courage in the second half. We only had four or five chances and we've taken almost every single one. And our defending was absolutely superb. It was a courageous performance and it will do the lads wonders.”

He added: “The result certainly does not reflect the game, but we're playing in a league where you're not always going to be on top.

“We've probably not been on top the last two games but we have six points to show for it. We've shown real character and determination.

