Football gossip: Manchester United target ex Real Madrid boss while Chelsea and Barcelona ready for busy transfer window

Will Zinedine Zidane be Manchester United's next boss?

Solskjaer has come under increasing pressure with results, and winning silverware, failing to meet expectations, despite heavy backing from the United board.

The Daily Star are reporting that United didn’t replace Solskjaer with Antonio Conte after the Italian demanded a £250m transfer budget.

The Spanish giants are said to be interested in United’s World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba (Marca)

Elsewhere in Spain new Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is looking to re-sign Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara and Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic, according to Spanish media.

Premier League title challengers Chelsea look set to be busy in the upcoming transfer window.

The Londoners are said to be interested in Bayer Leverkusen and Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz, though they may have to beat Real Madrid for the 18 year-old’s signature, report Catalan newspaper El Nacional.

The Spanish media also claim Chelsea have made a £34m bid for Real Madrid and Brazil defender Eder Militao.

Italian media reports Chelsea are drawing up an offer for Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard could raid Ibrox to bring Glen Kamara and Ryan Kent to Villa Park.