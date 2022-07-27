They have one more chance to impress in the final friendly at home to Warrington Town this Saturday while Vermiglio is also in talks with other players who he feels can do him a job at Conference North level.

Two of the trialists have EFL experience.

“As it stands I have not finished recruitment,” said Vermiglio.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton boss Jamie Vermiglio - final signings next week.

“I still have the trialists here who are a really good option for us and I am in conversation with other players.

“I know it's not ideal it being this late but, for one reason or another, it's just the way it is.

“I am confident of getting a couple of players done before the season starts.

“Like a lot of clubs we started with a lot of trialists at the start of pre-season. A few of them always drift off. But we are left with a group of three or four who have done really well. Decisions will be made after the game on Saturday.

“You can often get trialists who get punted left, right and centre and have played a couple of leagues below. This season we have been able to get some good lads in who have played in the levels above.

“They are of a good calibre who are here to get involved in the project and to be fair to them have given a really good account of themselves.”

A 0-0 draw at Leek Town on Saturday was followed by an impressive 4-1 win at Sherwood Colliery on Tuesday night with a trialist netting twice alongside goals from Declan Poole and Jason Gilchrist.

“It was a good win but more so a good performance with good fitness levels,” said Vermiglio.

“The lads played as well as they have played all pre-season on a difficult pitch against difficult opposition. There were lots of positives to take from it.”

He added: “Warrington will give us a good game on Saturday and I think it's a good way to finish off pre-season, especially at home. We have had some different types of games and a lot on 4G pitches.

“Warrington are expected to be up there and our supporters will know them quite well from last year's competition.