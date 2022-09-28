The Millers are now five without a win and Birch said: “Saturday was disappointing and we didn't play well.

“We were 1-0 down with about 25 minutes to go, so we changed the formation and went for it.

“But we then got caught by two sucker punches on the break which made it look like a more comfortable result for Brigg than it was. It was a lot closer game than the result suggest but we were at home in a knockout competition and, with not a lot in the game, we had to go for it.

Adam Muir and Kyle Hawley appeal for a penalty against Brigg. Photo by John Fryer.

Advertisement

“We have no complaints in the end really.

The first half deadlock was broken by Scott Phillips, who latched onto Dayle Hutson’s through ball to slot home the opener.

Dylan Forth was having a busy afternoon in the home goal and kept New Mills in the tie with a world-class save after the break. Phillips unleashed a thunderbolt that looked destined for the top corner, but he somehow clawed it onto the post.

But he was powerless to prevent Phillips from scoring his second goal. It came when the Zebras hitman ran onto substitute Alfie Usher’s pass before firing into the left bottom corner.

Advertisement

A couple of minutes later McCarron picked out Kahoussi with a great diagonal ball. The American then cut inside from the right and curled an unstoppable strike into the far top corner.

Mills now head for Ashville on Saturday and Birch added: “They are a Liverpool side and most of our lads are from Manchester so there is always that extra bit of spice.

“They've had a similar start to us – a bit up and down. But it's important we get back to winning ways.

“We are on a bit of a rebuild as we have lost a couple more players now and in the summer we lost five who were the spine of our team.

Advertisement

“Darren McKnight has just moved on the play a bit higher up and we've also let Akin Samms go. “Darren has been absolutely fantastic for the club and me as a manager but the time was right for him to try elsewhere.

“We are working hard to put things right and get the right players in.