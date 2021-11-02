Diego De Girolamo says Buxton players must only focus on York City FA Cup tie

Diego De Girolamo says full focus must go on on-field matters.

The management duo were dismissed on Monday following an apparent behind-the-scenes row over the unavailability of Ward this weekend due to a pre-booked family holiday.

The Bucks striker was quick to praise the work done by the pair, but said they must give full focus to the York City FA Cup tie.

“As soon as I heard the news I spoke to them both and thanked them for what they have done for me and the team,” he said.

“I’m sure the other lads will have done the same. Everyone from the outside can see what a good job they have done.

“I do wish them all the best in the future.

“Football is football. I have been at clubs with four managers in two seasons. It is just one of those things that happens in football.

“It is not nice and it is cutthroat, but it is what it is and as players you can't change the outcome.

“You have to be ready for it when it happens and just move on. The main focus for us as players is on the pitch stuff. Saturday has to be the main focus.”

It will be the first time in 59 years that Buxton have competed in the FA Cup first round.

They face a York City seventh in the National League North.