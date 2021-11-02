Business as usual for Buxton FC's players following the shock sacking of Gary Hayward

Diego De Girolamo scored twice in Buxton's replay with Kettering Town to see the Bucks through to the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Hayward and his assistant Mark Ward were dismissed with immediate effect on Monday night.

It follows an apparent disagreement over Ward’s decision to go through with a family holiday which clashes with the huge FA Cup first round match at York City.

“As players we just have to get on with things,” he said.

“We are a proper tight-knit group. We can’t change the outcome of the off-field things like the chairman, club and old managers and Saturday is important.

“The skipper said focus on Saturday, which is the most important thing.”

The Bucks will contest an FA Cup first round tie for the first time in 59 years following their heroics against Kettering Town.

And De Girolamo, the goalscoring hero in that tie, knows just how big the match is for Buxton.

“It is a massive moment for the club. It is the most important game for years,” he added.

“We all love the FA Cup and we are all mad excited for it. We all lie an upset.

"We lost on Saturday but we were resting players to make sure we are all right for this Saturday.

“When we played Kettering we were the league below and they were favourites, but we got a result.

“No disrespect to York, they are a big club but they are only one division above.

“We believe we can get through to the next round, it is achievable - it’s not like we have drawn a big League One team away like Sunderland.

“The main goal is to get promoted this year, we want to do as well as we can in the cup and go as far as we can but it is about promotion.

“York home and away next year could be a league fixture.”

Buxton will be backed by over 800 travelling fans eager to see their side pull off another cup shock

“We are a good team with really good talent amongst us, we have got to go there and show them respect,” he added.

“We have to treat it as a normal matchday and play how we can play.