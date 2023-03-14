News you can trust since 1852
Buxton’s Craig Elliott wins February's Manager of the Month accolade

Buxton team manager Craig Elliott has been named as the Vanarama National League North Manager of the Month after a superb February.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:40 GMT

The Bucks were unbeaten throughout the month, part of the current 11-match unbeaten run.

Elliott was appointed in mid-December as replacement for Jamie Vermiglio, who had suddenly resigned for personal reasons the week before.

When he took the reins the Bucks were just three points off the drop zone, but have since extended that gap to eight points by end of last month.

Craig Elliott with his February Manager of the Month award.
AFC Fylde were the other side to pick up more points than his team in February – but Buxton were the only one in the North to go unbeaten in a tough month that saw them play seven times.

However, the manager was was quick to share the accolade and said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of everyone at Buxton FC, players, staff, supporters and volunteers.”

