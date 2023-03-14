The Bucks were unbeaten throughout the month, part of the current 11-match unbeaten run.

Elliott was appointed in mid-December as replacement for Jamie Vermiglio, who had suddenly resigned for personal reasons the week before.

When he took the reins the Bucks were just three points off the drop zone, but have since extended that gap to eight points by end of last month.

Craig Elliott with his February Manager of the Month award.

AFC Fylde were the other side to pick up more points than his team in February – but Buxton were the only one in the North to go unbeaten in a tough month that saw them play seven times.