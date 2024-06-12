Buxton Water has become the official club shirt sponsors for The Bucks 2024/2025 season. Photo Buxton FC

Buxton Water has become the new official club shirt sponsor for Buxton FC’s 2024 and 2025 season.

The new kit for both the senior and the juniors teams at Buxton FC has been launched ahead of the season starting in August with Buxton Natural mineral Water being the new sponsor for both strips.

Buxton Football Club Chairman, David Hopkins, said “Buxton Natural Mineral Water have been a valued partner of the Club for a number of years now, principally as our main Academy sponsor.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the strong relationship has now developed into the Buxton Natural Mineral Water becoming our principal shirt sponsor and as we look forward to the next stage our journey together, we are so proud to partner with such an iconic brand.”

The Bucks will sport the widely-recognised brand - previously displayed on the special edition kit worn for our historic Emirates FA Cup Second Round appearance against Morecambe in December 2021 - on all shirts as part of a new club-wide deal.

The deal strengthens the club’s long-term relationship with the brand and secures significant investment at an exciting time for the club, as well as aligning with its mission to build strong sustainable relationships across our local community and beyond.

A spokesperson for Buxton FC said: “Once again next season, our Young Bucks will wear the same colour as the club’s senior teams.

“As a slight variation on the main design, the shirt provides a more affordable option for our Young Bucks families and we hope you’ll agree that our junior teams will look great in this.”

Daniela Campanaro, Buxton Brand Manager at Nestle Waters, said “As a brand we're very passionate about actively championing physical and mental wellbeing through exercise and hydration.

“We are delighted to be able to continue to support such an integral part of the local Buxton community and we're proud to be part of the Buxton FC story.

“We wish them the best of luck.”