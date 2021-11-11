Buxton v Morecambe FA Cup tie to be shown live on BBC One
Buxton's FA Cup second-round tie with Morecambe will be shown live on BBC One.
The tie will take place on December 4 (12.45pm kick-off) with a place in the FA Cup third round and £34,000 in prize money at stake.
Buxton are also set to pocket £60,000 in tv revenue money.
The Bucks are currently the lowest ranked side in the competition and will be playing in an FA Cup second round tie for the first time since the 1958/59 season, when they were beaten by Accrington Stanley, then Division Three North, 6-1.
Having started at the first qualifying round stage, they have won five games to reach the second round proper.