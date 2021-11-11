Buxton v Morecambe FA Cup tie to be shown live on BBC One

Buxton enjoy the moment of the triumph over York - Pic by Richard Parkes

The tie will take place on December 4 (12.45pm kick-off) with a place in the FA Cup third round and £34,000 in prize money at stake.

Buxton are also set to pocket £60,000 in tv revenue money.

The Bucks are currently the lowest ranked side in the competition and will be playing in an FA Cup second round tie for the first time since the 1958/59 season, when they were beaten by Accrington Stanley, then Division Three North, 6-1.