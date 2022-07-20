Kirby, came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and has impressed in pre-season as the Bucks head towards their first season at National League North level.

The Barnsley-born player has also had loan spells at Macclesfield and Altrincham and he has become Buxton's seventh signing of a busy summer.

The planned home friendly with Barnsley on Tuesday was called off due to concerns about the forecast extreme heat, which ended up seeing record UK temperatures of over 40 degrees for the first time.

Connor Kirkby signs for Buxton.

So the Bucks will now move on to their next planned friendly, which is away to Leek Town from the Northern Premier League Division One West this Saturday.

Last week the Bucks managed to get a last minute midweek friendly against Stocksbridge Park Steels after a last minute withdrawal by Stalybridge Celtic.

Steels had suffered a similar fate in their planned friendly with Parkgate so the hastily-arranged fixture suited both clubs with Buxton winning 3-0.

But the Bucks then suffered their first pre-season friendly defeat for over two years and the end of a run of 10 straight victories in friendlies as they lost 4-0 at Macclesfield on Saturday.