Buxton put five past struggling Rushall
The hosts are in the relegation zone but their form had picked up in recent weeks under the stewardship of Dutchman Richard Sneekes, who returned for his third spell as manager to try and help guide them away from danger.
But the Bucks showed no mercy as they kept themselves on the verge of the play-off places ahead of the home game with South Shields on Tuesday night, played after this week’s Advertiser went to press.
After a first half-an-hour where neither side could break the deadlock – Josh Popoola twice going close for the visitors with their best chances - Buxton went in front on 34 minutes when Luke Brennan’s corner found Kieran Burton who powerfully headed the ball home.
Three minutes later the lead was doubled when Brennan and Dermi Lusaka combined to set up Johnny Johnston to flick the ball home from close range.
And there was still time to get another goal before the break, as Brennan’s free-kick from out wide found the net via the head of Rushall’s Liam McAlinden.
Seven minutes into the second-half, Buxton had a fourth goal as Bobby Faulkner headed a corner back across goal and when Josh Williams’ shot was parried, Popoola was on hand to net the rebound.
Rushall then pulled a goal back when ex-Chelsea, Walsall and Portsmouth man Milan Lalkovic scored a solo effort from a tight angle.
But Buxton were to have the last word when a penalty was awarded for a foul on Popoola and Oli Ewing stepped up to score his first goal for the Bucks after joining on loan from Leicester City.
Rushall: White; Green (Bavanganga 67), Hull, Cameron, Martin, Forde (Mantom 57), Thomas (McGlinchey 67), McLintock (Barkers 73); King, McAlinden (Lalkovic 53), Sterling-James
Buxton: Grant, Lusala (Stobbs 63), Williams, Faulkner, Elliott, Brennan (Sault 78), Trueman (Ravenhill 78), Popoola, Johnston (Fitzhugh 67), Burton, Ewing.
*New Mills suffered a blow in their chase for a play-off spot as they lost 3-1 at home to title-chasing Sandbach United on Saturday.
Ben McNamara was on target for the Millers but the hosts had too much to offer and had been 3-0 up at half-time.
New Mills are now ten points off the play-off spots and go to Eccleshall this weekend, who are two places above the Millers in the table.