Buxton have nothing to fear against Morecambe

Diego de Girolamo celebrates scoring the winner at York

The Bucks set up a clash with League One side, which is likely to be in front of the national tv cameras, following a brilliant 1-0 win at York City.

And De Girolamo believes that the on-form Bucks have nothing to fear with the step up in class.

“It is a great feeling after the York game,” he said. “Hopefully we will have that feeling again when we play Morecambe.

“We have nothing to fear and believe we can win the tie. We have a lot of respect for Morecambe, our form is better than theirs but the difference in standard is massive.

“It is a tie that I know myself and the lads are happy with.

“We have great confidence at the moment and we see it as a winnable game.

“There’s no pressure on us going into the game. It will be nice to be in front of our own fans, they are not doing so well and the pressure is going to be on them.

“We can enjoy the fixture and will go into it believing we can win it.

“It is a good chance to show what we can do. The tv exposure will be massive for us, it’s a platform for the lads to enjoy and to know that people will be watching it.”

But de Girolamo knows his side must continue to keep their focus on the league and not take their eye off the ball.

“It is key that we keep our focus and don’t drop off in the league,” he said. “It would have been easy last night (the win over Atherton) to have still been celebrating and going into it too big for our boots.

“Our team is not like that. We have to forget about the FA Cup and we have to focus on potentially being top of the league by the time we play Morecambe.

“We talk about cup runs in the dressing room and on the long away days.

“It is about momentum for us. We just have to keep winning games and build good habits.”

Buxton ran out 2-0 winners against Atherton Collieries on Tuesday night after putting in a professional display.